Mills Man Charged With Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangering

A Mills man who was the subject of a police manhunt on Sunday faces two counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment.

Brandon Waltrip, 38, heard the three counts during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen on Monday.

The two counts of aggravated assault -- each punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment -- concerned two different victims.

The alleged crimes also involved the use of firearms, Natrona County Assistant District Attorney MacKenzie Morrison said.

Morrison recommended, and Christensen agreed, to set Waltrip's bond at $20,000 in part because of the severity of the alleged offenses and that he is already out on bond for another offense.

Waltrip was the target of a manhunt by Mills police this weekend.

On Sunday morning, the Mills Police Department said on its Facebook page that it sought information about his whereabouts and noted that he was possibly armed with a 9mm pistol and driving a white 1995 Suburban.

Police warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The post didn't provide any additional information about the crime or crimes he allegedly committed.

The Natrona County Detention Center reported that Waltrip was booked into the jail at 5:25 p.m. Sunday.

Waltrip will have a preliminary hearing within 10 days if he doesn't bond out to 20 days if he does to determine if probable cause exists that a crime was committed and that it was committed by him. If a judge agrees that the state met its burden of probable cause, he will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.

