Summer’s packed up its bags, but fall’s been strutting around like it owns the place — all long legs, copper leaves, and lazy sunsets that refuse to quit. The air’s cooler now, the markets at the fairgrounds and David Street Station have called it a season… but don’t hang up your tote bag just yet. The Milkhouse in Mills is still wide open and humming, year-round.

You’ll find your new happy place at 67 South 6th Avenue, doors swinging Tuesday through Friday from 10 to 5, Saturdays till 3. Inside? A slice of the good life — fresher, tastier, and a whole lot closer to home.

The first thing that hits you is the smell — real bread, the kind that never saw a factory, and pastries so buttery they practically sing. Syrups and honey that taste like sunlight. None of it’s been trucked halfway across the country; it’s local, alive, and made by the people who live down the road.

And then there’s the cool-kid corner: raw milk, cream, cheese — even goat’s milk. (I grew up a 4-H kid milking goats, so finding that clean, creamy, slightly sweet flavor again was worth the trip.)

My girls and I are hardcore egg people — breakfast, lunch, doesn’t matter. Farm fresh egg yolks have a deeper color and the shells are thicker and harder, and are often richer in omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamins A, D, and E. Plus it makes us happy knowing we're getting our eggs from tough Wyoming hens.

I’m a greens-every-day type, too — tricky business when lettuce wilts faster than you can say Popo Agie. Someday I'd like to have my own little hydroponic setup with a sprouter, but it's really nice to be able to go pick some locally sourced greens up when I can. My guinea pigs are also grateful.

Of course, we never make it out of there without a sweet detour. Think caramel apples, home-spun cotton candy, and Dubai chocolate bars that feel like a luxury no grocery aisle can fake. There's a BIG difference between scratch-made cheesecake and a store-bought one with preservatives.

So yeah, maybe the open-air markets are hibernating. But the local food scene? It’s still wide awake — tucked into a little building in Mills, where every bite tells a story, and every visit reminds you what “fresh” really means.

