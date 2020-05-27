Midwest H.S. Hires Joe Campbell as Head Football Coach

Midwest High School has hired Joe Campbell as their new football coach in the 1A 6 man classification. Campbell attended Kelly Walsh High school in Casper and has coached in the Casper Midget football program for the last 12 years in both the 5th and 6th grade levels. Campbell has been a Midget Football board member for the last 3 years.

In 2019, Midwest had to cancel a portion of their football schedule due to low participation numbers. At the time, the Oilers were 1-4. Midwest did make the playoffs 8 times in the 12 year tenure of Ken Swieter. Campbell will be building an assistant coaching staff in the next few weeks.

