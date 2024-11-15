Mia the Walmart Dog Teams up with Silver Fox Steakhouse for Fun Giveaway

A Casper canine is teaming up with Silver Fox Steakhouse to make the world a better place.

They are giving away a $200 Silver Fox gift card to a person who performs an unselfish act for someone they don't know.

To participate, you need to write down the act, when you did it, why you did it, and how it made you feel. Then bring the paper to Billy Welch and Mia at the West Side Walmart between 2:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. except for Thursday and Friday.

Billy will read the papers and choose a winner. There is no deadline. "You can't put a time limit on something like that" Welch told K2 Radio.

miathewalmart dog, tiktok miathewalmartdog, tiktok loading...

Mia's been working as a greeter with her human dad for over a year now.

Welch said her name stands for Missing In Action because her previous owner was not very kind, so Welch "rescued" her.

Read More: Mia the Walmart Dog: Casper’s Famous Four-Legged Greeter

The pair take their job very seriously and strive to make people smile when they walk into the store.

In an earlier episode of the K2 Radio News podcast Report to Wyoming, Welch explained their bond. Mia is trained to help him with his PTSD, in turn, he treats her like a queen.

She has monthly salon appointments, her food is home-made -- no kibble for this diva -- and she LOVES to play dress up. It is not very common to see a dog so willingly wear sunglasses or sit still for a manicure (complete with fuschia polish).

Check out some of her looks below.

Mia the Walmart Dog Photos from her Facebook Page