Meet the 2025 Casper Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

Meet the 2025 Casper Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

Casper Area Chamber of Commerce. (Screenshot via Google Street View)

Credit: Oil City Staff /

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the members of its Board of Directors for 2025.

That’s according to a release from the Chamber, which announced the appointment of two new members and the return of three members to serve Casper throughout the year.

The new members appointed to the Board of Directors are CeCe Tolin and Renee Penton-Jones.

The release touted the experience and plans of these members:

  • Cece Tolin: A Casper native and fifth-generation Wyomingite, Cece is deeply rooted
    in the community. Having grown up in a family business, she has a strong
    entrepreneurial spirit and has been instrumental in launching several businesses in
    Casper. Cece and her partner, Dana Bonander, are the proud owners of Urban Tails,
    which is entering its second year of operation. In her free time, Cece enjoys
    traveling, experimenting with new culinary creations and spending quality time
    with her family and three dogs.
  • Renee Penton-Jones: With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry,
    Renee serves as the regional director of operations for Regency Hotel Management.
    A Casper native, Renee combines strategic planning expertise with a deep
    commitment to community engagement. She and her husband, Tom, have been
    married for 20 years and are proud parents to five children and three
    grandchildren.

The returning members consist of:

  • Jessica Duty: A Casper resident for 24 years, Jessica is a manager at First American
    Title and an active volunteer for organizations including CASA, the Wyoming Special
    Olympics and the Wyoming Housing Network. A graduate of Leadership Casper, she
    brings extensive board experience and a strong dedication to fostering local growth.
  • Sonya Gruner: Co-owner of Gruner Brothers Brewing, Sonya combines her
    marketing background with a passion for supporting small businesses. She is active
    in various community organizations, including the Wyoming Brewers Guild and
    local PTOs.
  • Tom McCarthy: With over 20 years of experience in media, Tom McCarthy is the
    former market president and general manager of Townsquare Media Casper, where
    he drove significant growth in digital marketing and audience engagement. A
    dedicated community leader, he has served as chairperson of the Wyoming
    Association of Broadcasters and remains active on the boards of Casper Pride and
    the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce. In his free time, Tom enjoys kayaking, trail
    running and spending time with his family.

With the two new members, and the three returning members, the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors consists of:

Executive Committee

  • Tom McCarthy – Board Chair, Townsquare Media Casper
  • Paul Nash – Vice-Chair, Wyoming Health Fairs
  • Ken White – Treasurer, True Companies
  • Phillip Rael – Past Chair, State Farm Insurance
  • Sonya Gruner – Secretary

Board Members

  • Amanda Disney-Whitt – IHG Hotels & Resorts
  • Cece Tolin – Urban Tails
  • Erik Lindamood – Payroc
  • Gena Jensen – National Historic Trails Center Foundation
  • Grant Murphy – MHM Wealth Management Group – Stifel
  • Jessica Duty – First American Title
  • Leda Pojman – Natrona County Government
  • Nikki Hawley – United Way of Natrona County
  • Renee Penton-Jones – Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center
  • Robert Ratliff – Sinclair Casper Refining Company
  • Sabrina Kemper – City of Mills

According to the release, the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce is “a membership-based, not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering a vibrant and thriving business community.”

Places To Get Tasty Margaritas In Casper

The Casper area has many great places to get margaritas. According to our listeners, these are some of the favorites.

Gallery Credit: Drew Kirby, Townsquare Media

Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio