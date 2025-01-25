Meet the 2025 Casper Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the members of its Board of Directors for 2025.

That’s according to a release from the Chamber, which announced the appointment of two new members and the return of three members to serve Casper throughout the year.

The new members appointed to the Board of Directors are CeCe Tolin and Renee Penton-Jones.

The release touted the experience and plans of these members:

A Casper native and fifth-generation Wyomingite, Cece is deeply rooted in the community. Having grown up in a family business, she has a strong entrepreneurial spirit and has been instrumental in launching several businesses in Casper. Cece and her partner, Dana Bonander, are the proud owners of Urban Tails, which is entering its second year of operation. In her free time, Cece enjoys traveling, experimenting with new culinary creations and spending quality time with her family and three dogs.

Renee serves as the regional director of operations for Regency Hotel Management.

A Casper native, Renee combines strategic planning expertise with a deep

commitment to community engagement. She and her husband, Tom, have been

married for 20 years and are proud parents to five children and three

grandchildren.

The returning members consist of:

A Casper resident for 24 years, Jessica is a manager at First American Title and an active volunteer for organizations including CASA, the Wyoming Special Olympics and the Wyoming Housing Network. A graduate of Leadership Casper, she brings extensive board experience and a strong dedication to fostering local growth.

Co-owner of Gruner Brothers Brewing, Sonya combines her marketing background with a passion for supporting small businesses. She is active in various community organizations, including the Wyoming Brewers Guild and local PTOs.

former market president and general manager of Townsquare Media Casper, where

he drove significant growth in digital marketing and audience engagement. A

dedicated community leader, he has served as chairperson of the Wyoming

Association of Broadcasters and remains active on the boards of Casper Pride and

the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce. In his free time, Tom enjoys kayaking, trail

running and spending time with his family.

With the two new members, and the three returning members, the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors consists of:

Executive Committee

Tom McCarthy – Board Chair, Townsquare Media Casper

Paul Nash – Vice-Chair, Wyoming Health Fairs

Ken White – Treasurer, True Companies

Phillip Rael – Past Chair, State Farm Insurance

Sonya Gruner – Secretary

Board Members

Amanda Disney-Whitt – IHG Hotels & Resorts

Cece Tolin – Urban Tails

Erik Lindamood – Payroc

Gena Jensen – National Historic Trails Center Foundation

Grant Murphy – MHM Wealth Management Group – Stifel

Jessica Duty – First American Title

Leda Pojman – Natrona County Government

Nikki Hawley – United Way of Natrona County

Renee Penton-Jones – Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center

Robert Ratliff – Sinclair Casper Refining Company

Sabrina Kemper – City of Mills

According to the release, the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce is “a membership-based, not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering a vibrant and thriving business community.”

