Meet the 2025 Casper Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the members of its Board of Directors for 2025.
That’s according to a release from the Chamber, which announced the appointment of two new members and the return of three members to serve Casper throughout the year.
The new members appointed to the Board of Directors are CeCe Tolin and Renee Penton-Jones.
The release touted the experience and plans of these members:
- Cece Tolin: A Casper native and fifth-generation Wyomingite, Cece is deeply rooted
in the community. Having grown up in a family business, she has a strong
entrepreneurial spirit and has been instrumental in launching several businesses in
Casper. Cece and her partner, Dana Bonander, are the proud owners of Urban Tails,
which is entering its second year of operation. In her free time, Cece enjoys
traveling, experimenting with new culinary creations and spending quality time
with her family and three dogs.
- Renee Penton-Jones: With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry,
Renee serves as the regional director of operations for Regency Hotel Management.
A Casper native, Renee combines strategic planning expertise with a deep
commitment to community engagement. She and her husband, Tom, have been
married for 20 years and are proud parents to five children and three
grandchildren.
The returning members consist of:
- Jessica Duty: A Casper resident for 24 years, Jessica is a manager at First American
Title and an active volunteer for organizations including CASA, the Wyoming Special
Olympics and the Wyoming Housing Network. A graduate of Leadership Casper, she
brings extensive board experience and a strong dedication to fostering local growth.
- Sonya Gruner: Co-owner of Gruner Brothers Brewing, Sonya combines her
marketing background with a passion for supporting small businesses. She is active
in various community organizations, including the Wyoming Brewers Guild and
local PTOs.
- Tom McCarthy: With over 20 years of experience in media, Tom McCarthy is the
former market president and general manager of Townsquare Media Casper, where
he drove significant growth in digital marketing and audience engagement. A
dedicated community leader, he has served as chairperson of the Wyoming
Association of Broadcasters and remains active on the boards of Casper Pride and
the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce. In his free time, Tom enjoys kayaking, trail
running and spending time with his family.
With the two new members, and the three returning members, the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors consists of:
Executive Committee
- Tom McCarthy – Board Chair, Townsquare Media Casper
- Paul Nash – Vice-Chair, Wyoming Health Fairs
- Ken White – Treasurer, True Companies
- Phillip Rael – Past Chair, State Farm Insurance
- Sonya Gruner – Secretary
Board Members
- Amanda Disney-Whitt – IHG Hotels & Resorts
- Cece Tolin – Urban Tails
- Erik Lindamood – Payroc
- Gena Jensen – National Historic Trails Center Foundation
- Grant Murphy – MHM Wealth Management Group – Stifel
- Jessica Duty – First American Title
- Leda Pojman – Natrona County Government
- Nikki Hawley – United Way of Natrona County
- Renee Penton-Jones – Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center
- Robert Ratliff – Sinclair Casper Refining Company
- Sabrina Kemper – City of Mills
According to the release, the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce is “a membership-based, not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering a vibrant and thriving business community.”
