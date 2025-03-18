North Platte Gets Flushed to Give Spawning Rainbow Trout a Boost

Anglers and outdoor enthusiasts should prepare for rising water levels in the North Platte River as a 10-day flushing flow operation began on Monday, March 17.

At the department’s request, the Bureau of Reclamation will release additional water from Gray Reef Reservoir to improve fish spawning habitat and increase invertebrate populations that support trout in the North Platte River.

Each day, the flow from Gray Reef Reservoir will rise from 500 cubic feet per second to 4,000 cfs between 3 and 7 a.m. before gradually returning to 500 cfs by 10 a.m. The cycle will repeat daily through March 26, after which flows will stabilize at approximately 500 cfs.

“Research shows these flushing flows are essential for sustaining wild trout populations,” said Matt Hahn, fisheries supervisor for the Casper region. “Before this practice began in 1995, trout populations often fell below 400 per mile, requiring large-scale stocking efforts. Now, thanks to annual flushing flows, the population averages more than 3,500 trout per mile.”

Safety Advisory for River Users

Game and Fish urges anglers and recreationists to be cautious during the flushing flow period, especially as the operation will extend through a weekend. Areas typically safe for wading at 500 cfs may become hazardous at 4,000 cfs.

The flushing flow is scheduled March 17 to 26 to maximize benefits for spawning rainbow trout.

