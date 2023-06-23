The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reporting an apparent fatality that occurred in an accident that closed southbound Interstate 25 east of Casper earlier Friday, Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck said Friday afternoon.

Beck had little information about the accident, but said the deceased was a pedestrian.

The accident also involved a vehicle, Beck said.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigation the accident at I-25 mile post 184, he said. The incident was previously reported at mile post 185.

Please avoid the area and drive cautiously as the Wyoming Highway Patrol continues its work.