Man in Serious Condition After Shooting in South Cheyenne

Cheyenne Police Department

A man is in serious condition after he was shot in south Cheyenne early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers were called around 3:45 a.m. to a report of shots fired near the 100 block of W. 5th Street.

"Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 32-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds," said Farkas.

"He was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was treated and remains in serious condition," she added.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Pendleton at (307) 633-6666 or jpendleton@cheyennepd.org.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS or by visiting silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

