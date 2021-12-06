Man Caught With 78 Lbs. Of Meth In Casper Gets 8+ Years

An El Paso man who was caught with 78 lbs of methamphetamine in Casper will serve more than eight years in federal prison.

The US Attorney's Office on Monday announced that Samuel Mercedes Rivera, of El Paso, Texas, will serve 97 months behind bars. Following the prison sentence, Rivera will serve four years of supervised release.

He was also ordered to pay a $400 community restitution fee and a $100 special assessment.

According to a news release, Rivera was arrested March 26 in Casper after he was stopped for speeding.

The release states that a Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper searched Rivera's vehicle and found 78 lbs of methamphetamine.

In addition to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the case was investigated by the DEA with assistance from the Casper Police Department and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

Assistant US Attorney Michael A. Blonigen prosecuted the case.