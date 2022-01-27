Complaint: Wyoming Man Had 100+ Child Porn Files

A Torrington man accused of possessing more than 100 files depicting sex acts with children has pleaded guilty in federal court.

On Wednesday, the US Attorney's Office for Wyoming announced 35-year-old Andrew Bryan Culligan pleaded guilty to possession of child porn during a hearing held earlier this month.

Get our free mobile app

He is to be sentenced on April 8 and faces up to 20 years behind bars.

According to a criminal complaint filed in US District Court for Wyoming, Wyoming DCI agents began receiving cyber tips in the fall of 2020. When agents began searching accounts associated with Culligan, they found more than 100 files depicting sex acts with children.

One example included in the complaint was a file depicting a girl, believed to be between 4- and 6-years-of-age performing a sex act on an adult male.

In addition to the incident involving child porn, the complaint also describes an incident involving a 14-year-old girl.

The complaint states the girl's mother found a letter from Culligan to the girl stating that he would miss fondling her and that he wanted to impregnate her.