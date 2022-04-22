Feds Charge Wyoming Man With Kidnapping

The Wyoming US Attorney's Office this week announced that an Arapahoe man is charged with kidnapping.

In addition to the kidnapping charge, Elvin Wayne McClain is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to an indictment in US District Court, McClain held a female identified by her initials as W.G. with a "sharp-edged instrument with intent to do bodily harm."

If convicted, McClain could face up to life in prison. He's pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The FBI is investigating the alleged incident. Assistant US Attorney Michael J. Elmore is prosecuting the case.