Feds Sentence Sheridan Man To 6 Years For Gun, Drug Charges

Wyoming US Attorney Bob Murray on Monday announced that a Sheridan man will serve more than six years behind bars for methamphetamine and gun charges.

According to a prepared statement, 35-year-old Adam Lee Godwin will serve 79 months in prison.

Godwin was sentenced last week on unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm and for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine charges.

Godwin pleaded guilty to the charges late last year.

He will serve out the sentence concurrently with separate state charges.

According to the statement, Sheridan County sheriff's deputies went to a residence in Sheridan to find Godwin and execute an outstanding arrest warrant. As they were executing the warrant, deputies located 2.1 ounces of methamphetamine and a gun.

In addition to Sheridan County authorities, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms investigated the case.

Assistant US Attorney Jonathon Coppom prosecuted the case.