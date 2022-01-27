Casper Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing And Filming Toddler Pleads Guilty

A Casper man who investigators say sexually abused a 14-month-old and filmed it has pleaded guilty to child porn charges.

According to an announcement from the US Attorneys Office, Daniel Hendricks pleaded guilty to four counts of production of child pornography. He faces between 15 and 120 years behind bars.

Hendricks was initially charged in October.

According to a criminal complaint, Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents received numerous cyber tips from Facebook related to the "possession and distribution of child sex abuse materials."

During the investigation, the complaint states, agents discovered videos of minors performing sex acts on adults. In one case, a video depicted one girl described as being a toddler.

According to the complaint, Hendricks told agents that he'd gotten into child porn within the past year when he saw the first image.

"Hendricks described his preferred age of sexual interest in children as being females in the eight to 13 years of age range," the complaint states. "Hendricks would search for sisters child porn or daddy/daughter child porn."

The complaint goes on to state that Hendricks admitted he had received, sent and witnessed numerous files of child porn and that the youngest he'd seen involved infants.

Hendricks reportedly told agents he sexually abused a 14-month-old girl, took a five-second video of the act and shared the files on an online platform in hopes of receiving more child porn involving a father and daughter.

According to the complaint, Hendricks told investigators he was disgusted with himself.