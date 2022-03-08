Wyoming Man Gets Probation For Knocking Two People Into Bonfire

An Arapaho man will serve probation for a drunken-driving incident that led to two people being knocked into a bonfire.

The Wyoming US Attorney's Office announced Brian Luke Williams's sentence on Tuesday. He will serve the first six months of the three-year probation sentence from home confinement.

Williams was convicted of two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to the US Attorney's Office, the charges originated from a March 13, 2021 incident in which Williams was reportedly recklessly driving a truck while intoxicated in a field at a bonfire party with several of Williams's friends.

Authorities say Williams lost control of the truck, knocking two people into the fire, severely burning them.

Williams reportedly took one of the victims to the Riverton emergency room while another friend transported the second victim to the hospital.

According to authorities, Williams remained at the hospital for several hours and called the victims' families to report the incident.

The case was handled by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Assistant US Attorney Timothy W. Gist prosecuted the case.