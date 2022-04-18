Riverton Man Pleads Guilty To Abusive Sexual Contact

A Riverton man earlier this month pleaded guilty to sex crimes in US District Court for Wyoming.

According to the US Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Roy Moore pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with two counts of abusive sexual contact with a minor.

Moore was already a registered sex offender.

The US Attorney's Office says Moore faces up to 10 years imprisonment as he committed the offense as a registered sex offender.

Court documents detailing the allegations are currently under seal.

Moore also faces a term of 5 years to life of supervised release in addition to up to $500,000 in fines.

A federal judge will determine Moore's sentence on June 23.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the incident.

US Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson is prosecuting the case.