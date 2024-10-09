Man busted with 2.6 pounds of meth, 2,730 fentanyl pills gets 10-year sentence

CASPER, Wyo. — A federal judge gave a Colorado man with Wyoming roots 10 years in prison resulting from a multi-agency drug bust at an Evansville hotel last spring.

Quinton James Fisher, 21, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl in Casper on Thursday, Oct. 3, according to a release by the U.S. Justice Department. Fisher will then serve three years of supervised release.

Fisher had been on the radar of Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents for some time before the bust. On the evening of March 18, Casper police conducted a traffic stop that led to the search of a hotel room and the discovery of about a quarter-pound of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit filed in the Seventh Judicial District before the case went federal.

The suspect told agents the meth had been purchased earlier that night from a man named “Q” at the Sleep Inn, the federal complaint states. Investigators later found texts referring to Fisher as “QtheMafioso.”

Agents got a warrant for the Sleep Inn room and executed it during the predawn hours of March 19. Agents found Fisher, accomplice Ashton Newbern and others with 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,730 fentanyl pills, smaller amounts of a cocaine–methamphetamine mixture, psilocybin mushrooms and drug packaging and scales.

They also found $4,562 cash and a handgun on Fisher, the complaint said. Three semi-automatic rifles were found in a closet as well.

One source told agents that Fisher had brought 10 pounds of meth into Natrona County from Colorado in the previous 10 days.

Fisher told the circuit court judge the day he and Newbern were arrested that he had roots in Torrington, but had been living in Colorado. Newbern said he was from Guernsey.