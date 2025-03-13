Man arrested with over 1,100 fentanyl pills strapped to his leg gets 3- to 5-year sentence

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man was sentenced to three to five years in state prison on Thursday after he was arrested last July with about 1,140 fentanyl pills strapped to his thigh.

Taylor Cole Few, 33, was sentenced Thursday by Seventh Judicial District Court Judge Catherine Wilking, who noted the amount of fentanyl, Few’s criminal history and the fact that we was on probation at the time of the offense in her sentencing decision.

Few will get credit for the 235 days served since his arrest. He apologized to the court, the attorneys, and the community for his conduct. He said he’d struggled with addiction for 15 years but had several years clean before getting involved with fentanyl.

“It’s grabbing a hold of my body and hasn’t let go since,” he said at his initial appearance last July. “It took me on a ride I wasn’t expecting.”

He said he’d been working as a laborer in the oil field and was only a month away from a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Several letters of support from counselors and jail staff attesting to Few’s compliance and engagement in treatment were filed prior to sentencing.

Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations agents said Few became a person of interest during separate drug distribution investigations over the previous year, according to the state agent’s charging document.

On July 17, 2024, agents got a warrant to install a tracker on Few’s Volkswagen Jetta. On July 22, the Jetta was tracked to a residence in Westminster, Colorado, and law enforcement monitored his northbound travel back into Wyoming on Interstate 25. Wyoming Highway Patrol pulled him over just east of Casper.

A blue fentanyl pill and an opened, half-full bottle of vodka was found on the floorboards during the warranted search, the report said.

While seated in a Natrona County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit, Few denied concealing drugs after the deputy noticed him moving around in an odd manner. When they pulled up to jail, Few admitted that there were fentanyl pills strapped to his upper leg.

Deputies found six plastic bags of fentanyl pills fastened by an Ace bandage to Few’s upper leg and groin area. Based on the weight, agents estimated there were about 1,140 fentanyl pills, according to the report.

Few ultimately pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, with the state agreeing to drop the felony weight charge.

