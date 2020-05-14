A Casper man is accused of trying to run over a police officer with his pickup truck last month following an assault call.

Dennis Troy Howard is charged with a single count of felony interference with a police officer. He waived a preliminary hearing in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to the 100 block of North Washington Street at roughly 1 a.m. April 9 for an assault complaint.

The affidavit states that an officer saw Howard driving a gray Dodge pickup in an adjacent parking lot. According to the affidavit, the officer then turned on his emergency lights, got out of his vehicle and called out to Howard to get out of his vehicle.

Court documents say the officer feared being pinned between his car and Howard's truck, so he stood off to the side. As Howard drove by, the officer reportedly punched Howard's door and yelled at him to stop once more. The vehicle continued onto the curb and drove off as a suitcase fell out of the bed.

The affidavit states that the woman who called police said she and Howard had been arguing outside when he shoved her. She also stated to officers that she saw Howard drive "right at" the officer as he was telling Howard to stop.

The affidavit is unclear on where or how Howard was arrested.

Howard was not charged with assault as the woman said she didn't have injuries and wasn't in pain, the affidavit states.

Felony interference with a peace officer is punishable by 10 years behind bars.

Howard has not had a chance to enter pleas to the charge. He will do so during an upcoming arraignment in Natrona County District Court.