Fort Washakie Woman Sentenced to a Year in Prison for Hitting Someone in the Head with a Rock

Assault With a Dangerous Weapon

A 32 year old Fort Washakie woman was sentenced to one year and a day in federal prison with three years of supervised release after allegedly hitting someone in the head with a hand-sized rock.

Enik Dean Jenkins, also known as Lawrence Jenkins, denied the allegations at first. According to the victim, she was trying to leave Jenkins' trailer when the assault happened.

Wind River Police and the FBI responded to the trailer court in St. Stephens and noticed blood spatter on Jenkins' shirt and shorts.

Blood tests confirmed the blood to be from the victim.

Jenkins was indicted on May 17, 2023, pleaded guilty on Jan. 10, and U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Nov. 13 in Cheyenne.

Assistant U.S. Michael J. Elmore prosecuted the case.

