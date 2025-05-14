Three Casper College Lady T-Birds Commit to Next Level in Women’s Soccer

Casper College news release by: Lisa S. Icenogle

Three Casper College Women’s Soccer team players have committed to play at the next level following successful careers on the soccer field for Casper College.

Macy Sickler is going overseas to play for FC Odisea in Castellon, Spain, Kaylinn Gallup has signed to NAIA Walla Walla University in College Place, Washington, and Brittney Egbert is signing to NCAA D2 Minot State University in Minot, North Dakota. “These three sophomores were a core part of a team that went undefeated in region play for two seasons. They amassed an overall record of 23 wins, five losses and five ties. During their two seasons they were consistently ranked in the top 20,” said Jocelyn Norcross, assistant coach.

Sickler, a midfielder from Smithfield, Utah, broke two Casper College records in her two years. “She broke the single season scoring record with 10 goals and the career scoring record with 16,” Norcross said. According to Norcross, Sickler was an all-region player and “ … really stepped up as a leader on and off the field this year. We wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors and will be watching her closely as she travels the world,” Norcross added.

Gallup, a midfielder from River Heights, Utah, has signed to National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics member school Walla Walla University in College Place, Washington. The Walla Walla Wolves are part of the Cascade Collegiate Conference. According to Norcross, Walla Walla was a first year program last year and will play their first full season this fall. “At CC, Kaylinn was voted captain by her peers due to her grit and determination. She played in the defense midfield position and was rarely taken off the field,” said Norcross. A 2024 NJCAA All-Region Honors awardee, Gallup had several opportunities to continue to play at multiple different schools. While visiting the Walla Walla campus, she fell in love with the team environment and location. “It will be hard to see her go, but we know she will continue to do great things at the next level,” Norcross said.

Finally, Egbert is signing to NCAA D2 Minot State University Beavers in Minot, North Dakota. A first team NJCAA All-Region center back for the Lady T-Birds during the fall 2024 season, Egbert started and played significant minutes in every game for the Lady T-Birds. “She was integral in helping our goalkeepers earn a .75 goals against average while only conceding four goals in region play. Brittney has an uncanny ability to win balls out of the air and make big stops. We will miss her greatly next season both on and off the field,” said Norcross.

