Feeling Scrappy? Casper College Calling Quilters 18+ for Upcoming Camp

Registration is now open for the Third Annual Casper College Quilt Camp, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The camp is open to anyone 18 and older interested in quilting.

“The Casper College Quilt Camp is for those passionate about quilting, meeting new people, sharing ideas, and dedicating time on a quilting project,” said Brittney Good, community education program coordinator. According to Good, the camp will feature a guest instructor who will guide quilters through a selected technique. In addition to working on the project, participants will have the opportunity to share their favorite projects with fellow quilters. “Quilt Camp is a great opportunity for people with a common interest to gather and enjoy each other’s company in a relaxed environment,” noted Good.

The cost for Quilt Camp is $65 per person, and the deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 26. All participants are asked to bring their own sewing equipment and fabric for the camp, which will take place on the Casper College campus.

For more information or to register, view the Quilt Camp page here or call 307-268-3401.

