Casper College news release by: Lisa S. Icenogle:

A new and, what promises to be, a fun event for the whole family, “Birds, Burgers, and Blues,” will take place Thursday, Sept. 18, from 6-8 p.m. at the Werner Wildlife Museum.

Participants will enjoy bird trivia and kid-friendly bird activities from 6-7 p.m., hosted by Audubon Rockies. Tom Coryell will perform blues from 7-8, and the Casper College Livestock Fitting and Showing Team will prepare a delicious burger combo.

“Bring your friends, bring the family and let’s eat, play, and groove under the open sky,” said Dalene Hodnett, director of museums.

The cost is just $20 for adults and $15 for those aged 10 and under. “Birds, Burgers, and Blues” will be held outside in the Werner Wildlife Museum’s backyard. All proceeds will go toward the museum. For more information or to register in advance, contact Hodnett at 307-268-3026 or dalene.hodnett@caspercollege.edu.

