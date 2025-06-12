Casper College Walk-in Advising & Registration Days Coming Up Quick!
Walk-in advising and registration days for Casper College will be held on June 18th and July 25th. During both events incoming students will be able to meet an advisor, plan and register for classes, and connect with instructors in their department.
There will also be a resource fair at each event where students can get questions answered from various departments including financial aid, housing, meal plans, and more all in one convenient location.
June 18th
Walk-in Advising, Registration, and Resource Fairs
June 18th beginning at 9am
Gateway Building, 2nd Floor Lobby
RSVP here
July 25th
July 25th beginning at 9am
Gateway Building, 2nd Floor Lobby
RSVP here
If this is not your first semester at Casper College…
Check your Casper College email to clear any holds you may have, find out your registration day and time and who your advisor is and their contact information.
This information is sent to your CC email (firstname.lastname@mycc.caspercollege.edu).
Don’t know you had a college email? View instructions on how to set up your college email.
Schedule an appointment with your Advisor to pick out classes and plan out your courses in myCCinfo.
Update/Confirm your contact information. Once you’re logged into myCCinfo, go to your name in the upper-right corner, click, go to “User Profile.”
Click on all “Confirm” buttons if your info is up-to-date — skipping this step will prevent you from registering.
Use MyCCInfo and register.
Enchanting Wyoming Castle is a Fairytale Come True
Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo; livestock exhibits
Gallery Credit: Tom Morton, Townsquare Media