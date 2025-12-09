Casper College’s SparkTank Connects Students With Local Changemakers
Casper College has officially kicked off the second year of its SparkTank program, an effort that pairs students with local nonprofits to address community needs across Natrona County.
Program organizers say students are already hard at work raising funds to match $20,000 in donations gathered so far—$15,000 from the Casper College Foundation and $5,000 from the John P. Ellbogen Foundation. Once fundraising is complete, the full amount will be awarded to area nonprofit organizations.
“The goal of SparkTank is to bring Casper College students, local nonprofits, and social entrepreneurs together to support community needs,” said Rachel Chadderdon, dean of the Casper College School of Business and Industry. Chadderdon explained that SparkTank awards funding to 501(c)(3) organizations through a competitive process that highlights projects serving the community in ways that might otherwise be overlooked.
Applications for local nonprofits will open in January. Students will review proposals, conduct site visits, and select semifinalists who will present their ideas during a pitch-style event later in the spring.
According to the college, SparkTank offers students a hands-on learning opportunity while strengthening partnerships between the college and local nonprofits. Organizers hope the experience inspires future business and community leaders to stay engaged in service work throughout Wyoming.
For more information on SparkTank or ways to get involved, visit the SparkTank website or contact Rachel Chadderdon at rachel.chadderdon@caspercollege.edu or 307-268-2448, or Shawna Trujillo at shawna.trujillo@caspercollege.edu or 307-268-2015.
Super-Powered Christmas Parade Shines in Downtown Casper
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore
🍁📕 Coziest Autumn Reads Set in Wyoming
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media