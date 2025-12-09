Casper College has officially kicked off the second year of its SparkTank program, an effort that pairs students with local nonprofits to address community needs across Natrona County.

Program organizers say students are already hard at work raising funds to match $20,000 in donations gathered so far—$15,000 from the Casper College Foundation and $5,000 from the John P. Ellbogen Foundation. Once fundraising is complete, the full amount will be awarded to area nonprofit organizations.

“The goal of SparkTank is to bring Casper College students, local nonprofits, and social entrepreneurs together to support community needs,” said Rachel Chadderdon, dean of the Casper College School of Business and Industry. Chadderdon explained that SparkTank awards funding to 501(c)(3) organizations through a competitive process that highlights projects serving the community in ways that might otherwise be overlooked.

Applications for local nonprofits will open in January. Students will review proposals, conduct site visits, and select semifinalists who will present their ideas during a pitch-style event later in the spring.

According to the college, SparkTank offers students a hands-on learning opportunity while strengthening partnerships between the college and local nonprofits. Organizers hope the experience inspires future business and community leaders to stay engaged in service work throughout Wyoming.

For more information on SparkTank or ways to get involved, visit the SparkTank website or contact Rachel Chadderdon at rachel.chadderdon@caspercollege.edu or 307-268-2448, or Shawna Trujillo at shawna.trujillo@caspercollege.edu or 307-268-2015.

Super-Powered Christmas Parade Shines in Downtown Casper December 6, 2025: 🛷 🎄 Every December, as dusk settles over downtown Casper, the streets come alive with a warmth that has little to do with the temperature. Families bundle in blankets and gather along the sidewalks, cheeks rosy, hands wrapped around steaming cups of cocoa. Then—just as the first stars appear—the lights begin to glow.

This year’s Casper Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade brings an extra spark of excitement with its joyful super-hero theme. Floats trimmed in twinkling lights roll down the street transformed into scenes of caped crusaders, glittering comic-book skylines, and hometown heroes brought to life. Kids point excitedly as familiar characters wave from atop decorated trailers, and adults can’t help but smile at the playful creativity woven into every detail.

Locals play spirited versions of holiday classics, their music echoing between buildings as volunteers dressed as heroes of all kinds—real and fictional—work the crowd with high-fives and holiday cheer. Dogs adorned with bells walk proudly, and families cheer as firefighters, nurses, teachers, and other “everyday heroes” join the procession, reminding everyone of the heart behind the theme.

But the magic peaks, as always, when Santa’s sleigh rounds the corner. Children squeal, parents laugh, and the whole city seems to glow. Thanks to the Casper Chamber of Commerce, downtown feels less like a place and more like a united, joyful community—celebrating the season, celebrating one another, and believing, if only for an evening, that a little bit of superpower lives in all of us. 🦸‍♀️ 💥 ❤️

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore