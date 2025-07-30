Casper College Final Summer Animal House Features Bugs

Casper College news release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

Bugs are the topic for the final Summer Animal House Tuesday, Aug. 14, from 1-2 p.m.

The title of the presentation is “Don’t Bug Me.” “Kids will discover the amazing world of insects and why we couldn’t live without them,” said Dalene Hodnett, director of museums.

The presentation will cover a range of bugs from bees that help grow our food to ants that clean up the forest floor. “They’re tiny, they’re everywhere — and they’re critically important,” noted Hodnett.

The fun and free program for elementary school children and their families will feature a 30-minute presentation, followed by a 30-minute activity.

For additional information, call the Werner Wildlife Museum at 307-235-2108 or visit 405 East 15th Street, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

