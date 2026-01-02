Flu cases are rising sharply across the country, and health officials say communities like ours could continue to see increased illness in the weeks ahead.

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this flu season has already led to an estimated 7.5 million cases nationwide as of Dec. 20. The CDC also reports at least 81,000 hospitalizations and 3,100 deaths, including eight pediatric deaths.

More than half of the country is now experiencing elevated flu activity. The CDC says 32 states and jurisdictions are reporting “high” or “very high” levels of flu spread—nearly double the number from the previous week.

Health departments in several states are already reporting record-breaking flu numbers. New York recorded its highest single-week total since tracking began in 2004, while Massachusetts and Minnesota have also seen significant increases, including rising hospitalizations and school disruptions due to illness.

Experts say one reason for the surge is the rapid spread of a subtype of influenza A known as H3N2. This strain is associated with more severe flu seasons, particularly for older adults. CDC data shows that nearly all recent flu samples tested were influenza A, with the vast majority identified as H3N2.

CDC Flu Map

Another concern is lower vaccination rates. The CDC says about 130 million flu vaccine doses have been given nationwide so far, fewer than in some previous seasons.

Despite this, experts emphasize that the flu shot still offers important protection. While this year’s vaccine may be less effective against H3N2, it remains a good match for other flu strains and has been shown to reduce severe illness, especially in children.

Health officials encourage residents—particularly seniors, young children, and those with underlying conditions—to get vaccinated and take precautions such as frequent handwashing and staying home when sick.

Banner Health has begun mandatory masking at its Casper-area facilities as part of a systemwide response to a sharp rise in seasonal flu cases. Masks are now required for patients, visitors and staff in all areas where patients are present, with masks available at public entrances.

The policy, which will remain in place until further notice, is aimed at protecting vulnerable populations such as older adults, young children and those with weakened immune systems.

Health officials say the surge is being driven in part by the influenza A H3N2 strain, though the seasonal flu vaccine continues to provide strong protection against severe illness and hospitalization. Banner Health is also encouraging residents to follow preventive measures such as frequent handwashing, staying home when sick and keeping vaccinations up to date.

