The search for 65-year-old Linda Thacker of St. Onge, South Dakota was officially suspended in August, though the investigation into her disappearance continues.

On August 19, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota received a welfare check request from a family member after Thacker had not been heard from since August 18. Working together, the Lawrence County and Crook County Sheriff’s Offices used technology to help track down Thacker’s vehicle, which was found that same day in a remote, rugged area near the South Dakota–Wyoming border, south of Beulah in Boundary Gulch.

Over the next few weeks, crews from Wyoming and South Dakota worked tirelessly to find her. The search involved helicopters, drones with thermal imaging, K-9 teams trained in tracking and cadaver recovery, human trackers, and dozens of search and rescue personnel—at times more than 35 people in the field.

Despite these large-scale efforts, no new evidence was found. On August 28 at 8:00 a.m., the Crook County Sheriff’s Office made the difficult decision to suspend active search operations in the area.

“At this stage in the search for Linda Thacker, we have made the difficult decision to suspend active search operations in Boundary Gulch,” said Sheriff Jeff Hodge. “This decision does not mark the end of our efforts — our investigation remains ongoing.”

Deputies from both counties continue to follow up on leads, including cell phone data and family interviews. Authorities say there are some indications that Mrs. Thacker may not wish to be found, but the case remains open. If new, credible information comes in, the search could resume.

Anyone with information about Linda Thacker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crook County Sheriff’s Office at 307-283-1225 or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 605-578-2230.

