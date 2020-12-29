Pair of Arrests Made in Series of Car Break-Ins in Laramie

of a string of vehicle burglaries in the 9th Street & Lewis area in Laramie. Both individuals are being held at the Albany County Detention Center without bond. The Laramie Police Department reports that they have made a pair of arrests in their investigation

30-year-old Laramie resident Charles R. Unaite-Aweau was arrested on suspicion of theft - $1000 or more. Also, 34-year-old Laramie resident Daniel T. Wardell was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and accessory after-the-fact.

At this time, these charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

ORIGINAL STORY Dec 22, 2020

The Laramie Police Department says that they investigated a series of auto burglaries over the weekend that may be related. The Departments adds that since last week, Laramie residents have reported at least six other thefts from vehicles.

According to the LPD the vehicles were left unlocked and valuables were left in plain sight in the cars. The thefts happened near North 9th St & Lewis in Laramie.

Taken in the auto burglaries were items of value including Outdoor equipment, money, and firearms were among the items reported stolen.

The Laramie Police Department reminds people that thefts from cars are a common crime that can often be prevented by simply reducing the opportunity for theft. It is important to lock vehicles when they are not attended. It is also recommended that valuables be removed from the car or at least put out of sight. By doing these two simple things, you can dramatically reduce the likelihood that you will become a victim of an auto burglary.

If you have information about these crimes, you could earn a cash reward of up to 1,000.00 by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 742-2273. You do not have to give your name and all information is kept strictly confidential.