Laramie County Sheriff’s Office to auction off former patrol vehicles

Three former patrol vehicles are up for grabs in the Laramie County Sheriff's Office public vehicle sale on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (Laramie County Sheriff's Office)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Those in the market for a new-to-them vehicle could pick one up Wednesday in the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office auction.

The sheriff’s office vehicle auction will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 18 at 13907 Bullseye Blvd. Among the vehicles up for grabs are three former patrol vehicles: a 2015 Ford Taurus Police Interceptor Sedan with 118,700 miles, a 2014 Ford Taurus Police Interceptor Sedan with 136,500 miles and a 2014 Ford Expedition XL 4×4 with 138,500 miles.

There is no guarantee whatsoever on the condition of the vehicles to be auctioned as they will be sold as-is to the highest bidder.

“Each person will be given bidding forms to record their bids. Turn in your form as you exit the sale, and the highest bidder will be notified by the Sheriff’s Office later,” the announcement said.

The sale ends at 9 a.m.

The sheriff’s office offered this caveat: This is a cash-only sale.

