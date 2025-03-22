Lady T-Birds to face Salt Lake Community College in NJCAA Tourney first round

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper College Lady T-Birds are gearing up for the 2025 NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, scheduled for March 25 to April 1 at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The Lady Thunderbirds won the Region 9 Northwest Plains Basketball Tournament for the fourth time in a row by beating the Western Wyoming Community College Lady Mustangs 67–-55 on Saturday, March 15. The T-Birds have been to the national tournament seven times out of the last eight years.

The T-Birds will take their 27–6 record and begin play in the first round of tournament action against the Region 18 winners, the Salt Lake Community College Lady Bruins (21–10) on Tuesday, March 25 at 12:15 p.m.

“Salt Lake is a very good team and have been playing their best basketball in the later part of the season,” head coach Dwight Gunnare said.

According to Gunnare, the Bruins have good size and athleticism, are very balanced offensively and are aggressive defensively.

“It will take a great effort on our part to advance to the second round, which is 100% to be expected when you are playing the best teams in the NJCAA,” he added.

For the tournament, the T-Birds are ranked No. 15 while the Bruins are ranked No. 18. The winner of that game will then play the No. 2 Wabash Valley College Lady Warriors.

The Lady Warriors won the Region 24 tournament on March 13, beating Southwestern Illinois College 84–41, and will bring a 30–2 record to the national tournament. Wabash Valley College is located in Mount Carmel, Illinois. That game will be played March 27 at 12:15 p.m.

