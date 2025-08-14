The inaugural LaCROSSe Out Violence & Suicide event, held August 8–9 at the Casper Soccer Complex brought together upwards of 250 young people for two days of lacrosse clinics, a youth tournament, and critical mental health education. The weekend marked a powerful step forward in combining physical activity with proactive mental wellness strategies.

“This weekend, we exposed youth to the game of lacrosse, mental health awareness, and suicide prevention,” said Lou Corsetti, Regional Director, USA Lacrosse.

“Natives call lacrosse the ‘Medicine Game’ because it has healing powers, and that was what all of our mental health professionals and volunteers strived for with these young men and women who are part of the Casper community. This is the first of many events to grow the game of lacrosse in the state, but more importantly, it helps young people and their parents understand that there are many resources to help them with mental health challenges.”

Developed through a collaboration among Central Wyoming Counseling Center (CWCC), Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, PROSPER Together, USA Lacrosse, Casper-Natrona County Health Department, the Natrona Collective Health Trust, and Atlas Flight School, this event aimed to build resilience and equip young people with tools to navigate emotional challenges, reduce stigma, and prevent violence and suicide.

Erin Switzer parachutes onto the field at the LaCROSSe Out Violence & Suicide event in Casper on August 8-9, 2025, before addressing participants about mental health, resilience, and suicide prevention.

“Comparing physical and mental fitness helps youth apply what they know about sports to what they’re just learning about themselves emotionally and mentally,” said Dr. Kent A. Corso, PsyD, BCBA-D, Founder of PROSPER (Proactive Reduction Of Suicides in Populations via Evidence-based Research).

“By integrating evidence-based mental agility training with lacrosse, we are giving youth proven strategies to manage stress, build relationships, and face life’s difficulties with confidence.”

“As a community mental health center, being central to mental health within the community is our mission,” said Jim Cowser, CEO of Central Wyoming Counseling Center.

“Events like LaCROSSe Out Violence help to build a comfort level for important discussions between youth, mentors and professionals. As we expand our youth services, it is important to continue to offer spaces that give youth opportunities for meaningful experiences and community connections. It was an honor for us at CWCC to collaborate and participate in the event.”

Erin Switzer, a former U.S. Marine Corps Reconnaissance operator and current elite operator with the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC), brought a powerful presence to the event. “His unique background and dedication to mental health awareness truly inspired the kids,” said DC Martinez, Athletics Director for Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.

“Erin’s message really stuck with our young people. He showed them what resilience and strength look like and reminded them it’s okay to ask for help when they need it.”

Erin Switzer, former U.S. Marine Corps Reconnaissance operator, elite BORTAC agent, and motion capture performer for the Call of Duty character "Ghost," speaks to youth at the LaCROSSe Out Violence & Suicide event in Casper on August 8-9, 2025.

Over the weekend, participants took part in lacrosse skills clinics, a youth tournament, and movement-based mental health workshops covering stress management, healthy relationships, social media navigation, anger management, and suicide prevention.

Fourteen local organizations also hosted resource booths, offering mental health education and youth-focused services, while families enjoyed food trucks, entertainment, and community connection.

This event shoes how creative collaboration and community support can empower youth toward stronger mental and emotional health.