Kemmerer Woman Charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Child Abuse

Kemmerer resident Cheri Lynn Marler, 51, was arrested and charged with murder in the first degree and aggravated child abuse.

At approximately 3:38 PM on November 25th, officers with the Kemmerer Police

Department responded to a residence in Kemmerer for a call of an unresponsive 5-year-old female child according to a recent news release.

When they entered the home, Sergeant Jake Walker located the child

unresponsive, laying on the couch in the living room.

The story that was told to officers was not consistent with the injuries of the child, which prompted a criminal investigation.

The release said EMS crews arrived on scene and took over life

saving measures that had been started by sergeant Walker.

The child was transported to the south Lincoln Medical Center for treatment and later air lifted to Primary Children's Hospital in Utah.

At approximately 9:00 AM on the 26th of November 2022 the child died from her injuries.

Friends of the child set up a GoFundMe page, identifying the victim as Annabelle, and the abuser as the babysitter. The proceeds from the donations are said to go to her funeral.

