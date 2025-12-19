Several Casper Schools Placed in Precautionary Lockout as Police Respond to Area Situation

UPDATE: The lockouts have been lifted at Kelly Walsh High School, Pineview Elementary, Woods Learning Center, Verda James Elementary, and Manor Heights Elementary. Students and staff are safe. School operations are occurring as usual.

Kelly Walsh High School, Pineview Elementary, Woods Learning Center, Verda James Elementary, and Manor Heights Elementary are currently in a precautionary lockout due to a law enforcement situation in the area. Students and staff are safe; this is a proactive measure only. School operations are occurring as usual inside the buildings. We will provide more information as applicable.

