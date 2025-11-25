The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating 42-year-old Kelly Reyes, who is wanted for felony escape from official detention. Reyes is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the sheriff’s office, Reyes was living at the Casper Reentry Center (CRC) when she signed out on the morning of November 24 and did not return for her scheduled check-in at 1 p.m. CRC staff reported her missing to law enforcement around 5 p.m. that day. Reyes had been assigned to the facility following a probation revocation.

Anyone with information on Reyes’ location is asked to contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Team at (307) 235-9282. Officials advise that if she is spotted in public, people should not approach her and should instead call 911 immediately. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at 307-577-8477.

The sheriff’s office emphasized its commitment to maintaining public safety across the county.

Casper Reentry Center is a privately operated correctional facility run by the GEO Group. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office does not oversee CRC operations but is responsible for investigating any crimes that occur at or involve the facility.

