Kellen & Carson Johnson of Casper College Win Team Roping at EWC

These Casper men finished second to UW The outcome of the team-roping competition will be wonderful watching the rest of the way in the Central Rocky Mountain Region spring season. Casper College brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson advanced their positions winning the Lancer Rodeo hosted by Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington over the weekend which was also greatly beneficial for Casper’s chance at a college national finals team berth. Keep an eye out for dad and coach Jhett Johnson, the 2011 world champion heeler, seeing his sons get it done. Jhett’s reaction afterward: “It’s about time. The Johnson's won the team roping with a combined time of 12.6 and are currently running 2nd in the Central Rocky Mountain standings. But there is a long way to go in order to qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo that will be in Casper in June.

Get our free mobile app

KEEP READING: Here are 6 foods from your cookout that could harm your dog