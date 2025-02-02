Juvenile questioned in fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision

THERMOPOLIS, Wyo. — A juvenile was recently detained and questioned by the Thermopolis Police Department in relation to a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian collision, though no charges have yet been filed.

On Jan. 24, a pedestrian identified as 85-year-old Bernadine Blacketer was crossing the road when she was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle did not stop after the collision with Blacketer.

The driver of the vehicle was allegedly heading to the Thermopolis High School parking lot to get on the bus for a sporting event.

After the incident was reported to police, the vehicle was identified as having signs of damage consistent with the crash. The vehicle registration information led authorities to locating the teen.

The juvenile motorist, who was in Lander, was contacted and detained by the Lander Police Department. They were then transported to the Thermopolis department for an interview.

