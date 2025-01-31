Gillette murder case to enter District Court

GILLETTE, Wyo. — After waiving his preliminary hearing in Circuit Court this week, a man accused of murdering his half-sister on Carey Avenue will have his case heard in District Court.

Vincent Hackett, 26, is charged with felony second-degree murder, with prosecutors alleging he shot and killed 33-year-old Haleigh M. Martinez, his half-sister, on Jan. 20, Campbell County court records say.

Hackett’s preliminary hearing had been set for Jan. 30, when a judge would have reviewed the probable cause used to effect the 26-year-old’s arrest. An hour before the hearing was set to take place, however, the Campbell County Clerk of Circuit Court’s office confirmed the defendant had waived his preliminary hearing and that the case was being bound over to District Court.

The charges against Hackett stem from a Jan. 20 incident where prosecutors say he shot Martinez once in the face and at least two more times following an argument on Carey Avenue, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.

The argument was preceded by an evening of alcohol consumption while Martinez and her family were tending to her three young children. According to court documents, Hackett and Martinez had a confrontational relationship, with Hackett disapproving of Martinez’s motherly views and her alleged past as a drug user.

At one point during the argument, Martinez left the residence but returned in a pickup a short while later. Following the argument, Hackett told Martinez to leave and pushed her out of the residence, the affidavit states.

An enraged Martinez began beating on the door while demanding entry. Their mother told officers Hackett yelled at Martinez through the door, which suddenly swung open, per the affidavit.

Hackett raised a pistol and discharged it into Martinez’s face. Their mother told officers she took her grandchildren and retreated to the back of the house. She claimed to have heard at least two more shots after her daughter fell to the ground, the affidavit states.

Following the shooting, Hackett came to the back of the house and stated, “Give me a hug, because I am going to jail.” He then called 911 and reportedly admitted to shooting Martinez. He was taken into custody when officers arrived, according to the affidavit.

Inside the residence, officers found evidence of a firearm discharge, including a bare round of ammunition, two shell casings and multiple bullet impacts where Martinez was located. The firearm was seized from where it lay on a television stand in the living room, per court documents.

The affidavit states Martinez was transported to the hospital for a single gunshot wound to her head. At Campbell County Health, providers located two more gunshot wounds and pronounced her deceased soon after her arrival.

If Hackett is convicted of second-degree murder, Wyoming State Statute says he could face anywhere from 20 years to life in prison.

