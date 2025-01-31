(PHOTOS) A look inside the Casper Mountain Trails Center lodge, set to open this weekend
CASPER, Wyo. – After many months of planning and construction, a new Casper Mountain Trails Center is poised to start operations today.
The steel structure replaces the old lodge that was demolished in late 2020, after engineers discovered critical structural issues.
While some in the community have voiced unenthusiastic opinions on the exterior design compared to its wood-sided predecessor, the new building is designed with energy efficiency and structural strength in mind, according to Casper Parks & Recreation Director Michael Brown. It will also offer more amenities and year-round use, he said.
A lobby area will be open from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., allowing skiers to warm up, use the bathrooms and access vending machines, which will be installed at a later date.
Bathrooms are larger than before, and a family bathroom has been added.
The remainder of the building will be open during staffing hours from Wednesday through Sunday, and features a large banquet hall, offices with extra storage areas, and a warming kitchen for commercial events.
A state-of-the-art dual-zone energy recovery and heat transfer HVAC system helps reduce costs, and the building will feature air conditioning, allowing it to be used during the summer, said Brown. The building is extremely well insulated, which also helps reduce heating and cooling costs, as well as isolates users from wind noise.
Acoustical ceiling panels keep down noise in the banquet hall and add a modern aesthetic, and rubber flooring reduces slipping with wet boots. A key feature is a fireplace that adds visual and physical warmth. The feature was scrapped from early plans due to cost constraints, but community members donated money and materials through the Casper Nordic Club to have it built.
The building will have WiFi access, a large flatscreen TV and multiple digital ports for access and device charging.
The roof is designed to dump snow behind the building, which is then gathered by staff and placed on the trails.
Because the building does not have a fire suppression system, the original occupancy rate of 250 people has been reduced to 99 people by fire inspectors. A fire alarm system is in the planning stages, bringing capacity up to 200.
“I can get exception for special events at this point, as long as I submit an application for the fire marshal and have them review it,” said Brown. The first large event for the space, a high school ski race scheduled for next week, will have approval for large crowds, he said.
The total cost of the project was around the $3 million mark, he said.