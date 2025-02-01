(PHOTOS) Paradise Valley students bring color, pageantry to Chinese New Year celebration

CASPER, Wyo. — Paradise Valley Elementary Dual Language Immersion fourth-grade students celebrated the Chinese New Year with style in their annual presentation on Friday.

This year marks the Year of the Snake in the Chinese zodiac calendar, which inspired an original storyline based on Chinese stories and told in both Mandarin and English.

The story takes place in a small farming village called Paradise Valley that was overrun by rodents. A snake they once feared entered the village and ate the mice, saving their crops and becoming a hero. The villagers then renamed their town Village of the Snake.

After the performance, family members were welcomed to see art that students created this year leading up to the celebration.

The optional DLI program immerses students in grades K–5 in English for half of the day and in the second language for the other half of the day. Park Elementary and Verda James Elementary offer DLI programs in Spanish.

All grade levels at Paradise Valley participated in their own programs for the Chinese New Year, which are performed annually throughout the day.

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News) (Dan Cepeda, Oil City News)