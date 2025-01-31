Mac Attack fishing contest offers prizes for lake trout harvest

CASPER, Wyo. — Anglers are gearing up for the 2025 Mac Attack Fishing Contest at Flaming Gorge Reservoir, set for Feb. 15–17.

Sponsored by Buckboard Marina, the contest aims to help manage the reservoir’s fishery by encouraging the harvest of small lake trout, per the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The event follows the model of the successful Burbot Bash and offers anglers a chance to win prizes while contributing to the health of the fishery.

The contest features four lake trout prize categories, with the top payout going to the team that catches the most lake trout under 25 inches. Two burbot categories, biggest burbot and a burbot raffle, are also included.

As ice conditions vary across the reservoir, anglers are reminded to exercise caution and check ice thickness before venturing out.

“Healthy and abundant populations of kokanee and stocked trout in the future depend on angler harvest of small lake trout now,” Wyoming Game and Fish Regional Fisheries Biologist John Walrath said. “The department is encouraging anglers to target and harvest small lake trout to benefit the whole fishery, including the trophy lake trout component.”

Targeting Small Lake Trout

Small lake trout, under 17 inches, are plentiful in Flaming Gorge. The fish are typically found at depths of 35–65 feet and can often be found along cliff slopes, where they congregate in large schools, though anglers are advised to move around until they locate active fish.

To maximize their success, participants should use smaller lures, 1.5–3 inches for small lake trout and 2.5–4 inches for 17- to 25-inch fish; try spoons and jigs dressed with tubes or grubs especially those that glow; and tip all lures with a small piece of fish meat, per Wyoming Game and Fish.

The lake trout bite often starts early, even before sunrise, and can continue throughout the day, particularly on cloudy days. They tend to move deeper as the day progresses. Lures that glow in the dark can also be effective.

Additional lake trout fishing tips can be found on the Flaming Gorge Management page or by contacting the Green River Game and Fish office at 307-875-3223.

Registration and Participation

Registration is available online or in person at Buckboard Marina. Contest fishing hours run from 5 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 to 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17.

Donation Opportunities

Anglers are encouraged to keep the lake trout they catch, as they are a tasty source of Omega-3 fatty acids. After checking in their fish, participants can donate any unwanted lake trout, which will be available to both participants and non-participants during each day’s check-in.

Because lake trout have non-game status in Flaming Gorge, there are no limits on the number of fish under 28 inches that anglers can harvest or possess.

