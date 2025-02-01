Shane Chaney to be sworn in as interim police chief Monday

Shane Chaney to be sworn in as interim police chief Monday

Casper City Hall entryway post-renovation 8/13/24 (Gregory Hirst, Oil City News)

Credit: Tommy Culkin /

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will officially swear in Shane Chaney as interim chief of the Casper Police Department on Monday. The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which is scheduled for 8 a.m. at Casper City Hall.

“We are confident that Interim Chief Chaney will bring continued valuable leadership and experience to the department as we continue our work to ensure the safety and well-being of our community,” Mayor Ray Pacheco said. “This is an exciting step forward, and I encourage the public to join us in this occasion.”

Chaney had served as deputy chief since 2022, and was a captain with the department before that.

The city advises those who wish to attend to arrive early, as seating in the City Hall lobby is limited.

Wyoming National Guard Fights Fire in Laramie County

March 2024

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore

Oil City News LLC is a nonpartisan media organization and Central Wyoming’s largest locally owned, independent news platform. The mission of Oil City’s award-winning team of Casper-based journalists is to build a more informed and connected community by producing local stories first, fast and forever free. If you would like to read the original article, click here.
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio