Shane Chaney to be sworn in as interim police chief Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will officially swear in Shane Chaney as interim chief of the Casper Police Department on Monday. The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which is scheduled for 8 a.m. at Casper City Hall.

“We are confident that Interim Chief Chaney will bring continued valuable leadership and experience to the department as we continue our work to ensure the safety and well-being of our community,” Mayor Ray Pacheco said. “This is an exciting step forward, and I encourage the public to join us in this occasion.”

Chaney had served as deputy chief since 2022, and was a captain with the department before that.

The city advises those who wish to attend to arrive early, as seating in the City Hall lobby is limited.

Wyoming National Guard Fights Fire in Laramie County March 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore