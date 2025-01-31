Gov. Gordon champions Wyoming tourism at gala

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon emphasized the vital role of tourism in Wyoming’s economy during his keynote address at the Governor’s Hospitality & Tourism Conference “Salute to the Industry Gala” on Jan. 28 in Cheyenne.

“Tourism is a vital component of the Cowboy State economy,” Gordon said. “Our tourism industry showcases to the world what Wyoming has to offer, and the economic impacts are felt in Wyoming communities and on our main streets.”

Preliminary figures suggest travel-related spending in Wyoming reached $4.9 billion in 2024. The Leisure and Hospitality sector stands as the state’s largest private-sector employer, supporting over 33,000 jobs. As the second-largest revenue generator in Wyoming, the visitor economy is a crucial contributor to the state’s overall financial health.

Governor Mark Gordon delivered the keynote address at the Governor’s Hospitality & Tourism Conference “Salute to the Industry Gala” on Jan. 28 in Cheyenne. (Gov. Mark Gordon Facebook photo)

Addressing the ongoing challenge of workforce shortages, Gordon acknowledged the difficulties faced by business owners. He pointed to initiatives like the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, which provides seed funding for the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation, Tourism and Hospitality Institute at the University of Wyoming, as key strategies for workforce development.

The outdoor recreation industry’s substantial contribution of $2.2 billion, or 4.1%, to Wyoming’s GDP in 2023, underscores its importance. The sector has also experienced notable growth, with a 4.5% annual increase since 2012.

“The steps we take to keep Wyoming a destination state have and will continue to pay us back,” Gordon said. “We cannot afford to neglect or vandalize this fundamental and historic leg of our economic security.”

During the gala, Gordon presented the BIG WYO Award to Diane Shober, executive director of the Wyoming Office of Tourism since 2003. The annual award recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to promoting hospitality and tourism in Wyoming.

Gov. Mark Gordon presented the BIG WYO Award to Diane Shober, executive director of the Wyoming Office of Tourism. (Gov. Mark Gordon Facebook photo)

