Juvenile In Custody After Allegedly Pointing A Firearm at Someone in Downtown Casper

Update:

Rebekah Ladd has stated that the juvenile has been released from custody

*****

A juvenile is in custody Friday morning after allegedly pointing a firearm at somebody in Downtown Casper.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to Rebekah Ladd, the Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department.

"Officers were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle," Ladd told K2 Radio News. "The driver was reported to have pointed a firearm at someone in the area."

Ladd said that the suspect, a juvenile, is in custody and that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

She also stated that no injuries have occurred.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this article stated that the juvenile was arrested. That was not the case, and the misprint was the fault of K2 Radio News, not of the Casper Police Department. We have updated the article to reflect the changes. We apologize for the error and will work to ensure similar mistakes are not made in the future.