Investigators Determine Cause Of Mills Apartment Fire

Investigators have determined the cause of a fire that ravaged a Mills apartment complex that was under construction earlier this month.

The investigation lasted 20 days and included multiple law enforcement, federal and fire agencies.

"The multi-agency task force has determined that the fire was caused by combustible materials stacked in close proximity to a heater," the Mills Fire Department said in a news release. "No evidence to indicate that this fire was intentional in nature has been discovered. The scene will be turned over to the property owner's insurance company for further evaluation."

Officials say weather, logistics and the sheer size of the incident played a role during the investigation phase.

At roughly 7 p.m. on March 4, crews were dispatched after receiving multiple reports of a structure fire in the area of Poison Spider Road and Falcon Avenue in Mills.

Multiple callers reported that the apartment complex behind the Maverik gas station in Mills was on fire.

Crews from several agencies in Natrona County battled the fire late into the night.

Here Are Fire Safety Steps For Your Family Thanks to our friends at the City of Mills Fire Department and Alertall.com these steps should be discussed and practiced with your entire family and anyone else that lives with you.