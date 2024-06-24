Infectious Bird Disease Identified in Casper Doves

Trichomoniasis, a concerning infectious disease affecting birds, has been identified in mourning and Eurasian collared doves in Casper. The outbreak, caused by the protozoan parasite Trichomonas gallinae, may impact doves, house finches, and pigeons. Trichomoniasis does not pose a risk to human health or domestic pets like dogs and cats. This according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Trichomoniasis poses a significant threat to bird populations. The parasite primarily resides in the upper gastrointestinal tract of infected birds. It can be transmitted through regurgitated food during feeding and via contaminated food and water sources such as backyard bird feeders and birdbaths.

Clinical signs of trichomoniasis in birds include weakness, a "fluffed up" appearance, inflammation of the crop and mouth linings, difficulty swallowing or breathing, and the formation of ulcers and masses that may lead to blockages within the mouth.

"While not all infected birds exhibit symptoms, the disease can be severe, leading to starvation or suffocation," warns Brandon Werner, wildlife biologist at Game and Fish.

Werner continues, "To mitigate the spread of trichomoniasis, the public must take preventive measures, especially in areas where affected birds have been identified. It is easy to help these birds by washing bird feeders."

Effective disease management strategies involve disinfecting bird feeders and birdbaths with a 10% bleach solution when visibly affected birds are present and completely removing feeders and baths for at least a month to disperse infected individuals. These precautions are essential for reducing the risk of transmission to unaffected birds.

Trichomoniasis does not pose a threat to human health. However, the impact on bird populations and ecosystems underscores the importance of prompt action.