Last night, with the Wyoming wind howling hard enough to rattle the windows, I watched something I never expected to care this much about. I’m not a college football fan. I’m just a mom who likes to root for the underdog. And last night, the underdog won it all.

It’s something many college football fans never thought they’d see: the Indiana Hoosiers are national champions. Indiana has long been considered a basketball school, tucked into the middle of basketball-mad country where football always seemed secondary. Not anymore. On Monday night, the 2025–26 Hoosiers made history, completing the first modern-era 16–0 season with a 27–21 win over Miami in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

The game itself unfolded like a lesson in patience. Indiana took a 10–0 lead into halftime after a defensive first half. Then Miami’s Mark Fletcher Jr. broke loose for a 57-yard touchdown run, and suddenly the Hurricanes were surging. It felt like one of those moments when the “expected” outcome might finally take over.

But Indiana didn’t blink. A blocked punt by Mikail Kamara, recovered in the end zone by Isaiah Jones, swung the momentum back. Miami answered again — because champions are tested — and the pressure only grew.

Then came the play people will be talking about for decades. On fourth down late in the game, quarterback Fernando Mendoza kept the ball, absorbed punishing hits, and lunged across the goal line. It wasn’t flashy. It was stubborn. It was belief in motion. A late field goal and an interception by Jamari Sharpe sealed the impossible dream.

This win mattered more than the final score. For anyone who’s been told to stay in their lane, for every kid or team or town that keeps showing up anyway, Indiana proved something powerful: underdogs don’t win by accident. They win by refusing to quit. And that’s a story worth rooting for.

President Donald Trump looks on prior to a game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium on January 19, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) President Donald Trump looks on prior to a game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium on January 19, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) loading...

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images loading...

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images loading...

Casper Honors MLK Day With A Powerful Day Of Service at First Methodist Church 💛 January 19, 2026 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore