Increased Natrona County schools security today after Snapchat threat investigated

CASPER, Wyo. – Security will be increased in some Natrona County School District schools on Friday after a social media post raised a safety concern.

This is at least the third of such incidences the NCSD has reported over the past several days.

According to an announcement from the NCSD, the school district and the Casper Police Department, with assistance from the FBI, investigated the post and found that there was no direct threat to schools. The post did not comment on the nature of the threat, or mention which schools in particular were threatened.

“There are components of law enforcement and school district investigations that cannot be released to the public due to federal and state privacy laws,” they said. “The Casper Police Department and NCSD are not legally at liberty to release identifying information, citations issued, or disciplinary action of juveniles.”

The NCSD said that out of an abundance of caution, extra police presence will be visible at schools where the post was widely shared.

The post went on to ask parents to always report any safety concern, and to discuss the consequences of false threats made by students with their children. The full post follows:

The Natrona County School District and the Casper Police Department are aware of a Snapchat post circulated on social media by high school students identifying a concern about their safety at school. Immediately upon becoming aware of the social media post, NCSD and CPD worked throughout the night to identify, investigate, and track down the information. This included assistance from the FBI. The multi-agency comprehensive investigation identified there is no direct or substantiated threat to schools. School will occur as normal today, October 4th. There are components of law enforcement and school district investigations that cannot be released to the public due to federal and state privacy laws. The Casper Police Department and NCSD are not legally at liberty to release identifying information, citations issued, or disciplinary action of juveniles. Out of an abundance of caution, the Casper Police Department will have an increased presence in schools where the social media post was widely shared. Here Is How You Can Help: We are incredibly appreciative of those who report concerns. It is imperative if you see something, say something. Always report safety concerns or potential concerns directly to law enforcement or school officials. Please talk to your child about the impact and consequences of sharing information on social media that can cause harm, fear, or panic among their peers, staff, schools, and our community. Please remind your child that disciplinary consequences will be provided in accordance with district policies for any student found to have made a threat to schools or falsely reported one. Every report received is investigated by multiple agencies with unwavering urgency, specificity, and the utmost commitment to the safety of our students, staff, schools, and community. We will continue to investigate any and all reports received. The safety of our community and our schools is the priority of the Natrona County School District and the Casper Police Department.