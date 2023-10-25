Inches of Snow Likely Coming for Natrona County, Coldest Temps of the Season

A special weather statement from the National Weather Service warns Natrona County of temps 20 degrees below normal.

Snow accumulations of three inches possible for lower elevations.

It will sart early tomorrow morning with the maximum impact in the afternoon until 6 PM. The NWS predicts highs will only climb into the upper 20s.

