Hunters Come Across Human Remains in Sublette County

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office said they found human remains near Sweetwater Gap.

On September 6th, sheriffs responded to a remote area near Sweetwater Gap Guard after hunters discovered and reported human remains.

Deputies and Detectives located disarticulated human skeletal remains scattered along with a tent and personal items.

Preliminary findings suggest the remains have been in the area for approximately five years and belong to an adult male.

An identification card was located at the scene; however, a positive identification has not been confirmed.

Cause of death has also not been determined; however, foul play does not seem to be a factor. No missing person reports have been matched to the remains or the location.

Anyone who has visited the Sweetwater Gap area in recent years and may have come across bones, camping equipment, or other personal items is encouraged to contact Detective Hana Patterson at hpatterson@sublettecountywy.gov or Detective Sergeant Travis Lanning tlanning@sublettecountywy.gov.

