How To Easily Stay Cool In The Wyoming Summer Heat

Summer is coming and the Wyoming heat is too. Staying as cool as possible for very little money is important this summer.

Even though summer only lasts a short period of time here in Wyoming, it does get pretty warm. Many homes, apartments and buildings may only have swap coolers or fans to stay cool.

Both of my grandpa's were 'Redneck Engineers' and they passed that trait on to me. I'm always trying to find a cheap way to get around projects. You'd be surprised how much you can fix with bailing wire, duct tape and gorilla glue.

Saving money on big electric bills during the summer has been something that we've all had to work at, and high gas prices are even more of an incentive to try to save.

The internet is full of money saving ideas, but I feel that one idea that doesn't get the credit it deserves is the Redneck Air Conditioning Unit. NKY DIY on YouTube has shined a great light on when you put your mind to it, saving money & staying cool is pretty simple & cheap.

To build this cooling unit, you need very few supplies

Styrofoam Cooler

Small Fan(s)

PVC Elbow (3 - 5" work the best)

Marker

Utility Knife

Duct Tape

Ice

That's it. It's simple.

Here's what you need to do:

Place your fan on top of the cooler front down

Trace around the fan with your marker

Using the tracing as a guide line, cut a hole with the utility knife (cut on the inside of the line to make sure of a tight fit)

On the side of the cooler (3 or 4 inches up from the bottom) trace around your PVC elbow with your marker (again cutting on the inside of the line for a tight fit)

Place your fan and PVC elbow in their hole

Fill the inside of the cooler with ice (frozen bottles of water work the best and last the longest)

Use duct tape to ensure of a good seal around the holes

Turn on the fan and feel the cool

NKY DIY has a couple different videos showing you how they made their Redneck AC Conditioner. One even adds 2 fans for double the power. Check them out:

